CHERYL J. NORTHROP ROBERTS Cedar Rapids Cheryl J. Northrop Roberts passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2020, after a short illness. She is survived by her brother, Daryl (Iris) Northrop of Indiana; and her sweetie, Bob Chrisman of Illinois; stepchildren, Keven Roberts, Pam and Brenda, step-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Roberts; parents, Cecil and Ellen Northrop; and her siblings, Gary (Ailene) Northrop and Audrey (Jack) Muckler. She graduated from Washington High School. Cheryl worked at Merchant's National Bank. She enjoyed her car that she and Gary participated in car shows with their Rodster car, camping out at Sandy Beach and participating in Rendezvous. She loved her family and friends and was especially close with Janine M. in her later years. Her niece, Nikki Northrop Davidson assisted her in the last years of her life. She was a "spitfire" even later in her life, slightly irreverent, but with the family characteristic of politeness. Her beautiful eyes, joyous laugh and radiant smile will be missed by many. No services are planned at this time due to community restrictions. Memorials may be directed to Hospice House of Hiawatha.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020