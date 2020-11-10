1/1
Chester Lief Jr.
1945 - 2020
CHESTER F. LIEF JR. Wyoming Chester F. Lief Jr., 75, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Ill. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to the Chester Lief Memorial Fund. Chester Franklin Lief Jr. was born March 18, 1945, in Moline, Ill., the son of Chester F. Sr. and Evelyn L. Bender Lief. He was raised on the family farm near Elizabeth, Ill., and was educated in Elizabeth schools. His marriage to Sandra Ann Dettmann took place on May 13, 1967, in Rock Island. The couple lived in Rock Island, Ill., and Moline for a short time and then moved to Wyoming, Iowa, where he farmed until retiring. Chester enjoyed his family, mushroom hunting and living on the farm. Those surviving are his daughter, Tina (Coy) Wagner, Wyoming, Iowa; a son, Chester (Tammy Huinker) Franklin Lief III, Oxford Junction, Iowa, and grandchildren, Chelsae Wagner, Kelby (Daniel) Billingsley and Sierra Lief. Other survivors include stepgrandchildren, Jaylon, Emma and Rylan Gerdes; and sisters, Cheryl (Norman) Banwarth, Calif., and Linda Banks, Ill. His parents and a brother, Arthur, preceded him in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Rosedale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services
212 E Court St
Cambridge, IL 61238
(309) 937-3395
