CHESTER I. MILLER Marion Chester I. Miller, 76, of Marion, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Marion. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Squaw Creek Baptist Church in Marion with Pastor James Perry officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Chester was born May 13, 1943, near Kalona, Iowa, the son of Ira and Fannie (Yoder) Miller. On July 4, 1965, he was united in marriage to Katie Irene Coblentz in Iowa City. During his earlier years, he enjoyed going fishing. Chester worked as a farmer as well as for Quaker Oats as a forklift driver. He was a member of Squaw Creek Baptist Church of Marion and the weekly Quaker group. Chester was an avid and generous blood donor for years. He was also a loyal Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Chester enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Chester will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Chester is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Katie Miller of Marion; two sons, Anthony (Lisa) Miller and Brian (Heather) Miller, all of Blairstown; four grandchildren, Austin Miller, Andrew (Chelsea) Burkart, Kaitlyn Miller and Madison Miller; three great-grandchildren, Kasyn, Riley and Aubree Burkart; two brothers, Jonas Miller of California and Chris (Betty) Miller of Kentucky; one sister, Mary Ann (Scott) Ferguson of North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Linda Miller of Guernsey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oba Miller and Roman Miller; one sister, Irene Miller; one sister-in-law, Lillian Miller; and one granddaughter, Kali Miller. Memorials may be directed in Chester's memory to Squaw Creek Baptist Church, 1410 44th St., Marion, IA 52302; Camp Courageous, P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310; or Spina Bifida Association of Iowa, 8525 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA 50322. Please share a memory of Chester at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019