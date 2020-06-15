Chester Roy "Chet" Trembley
CHESTER "CHET" ROY TREMBLEY Marion Chester "Chet" Roy Trembley, 71, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A joint burial and committal service for Chet and his wife, Diana, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 5 p.m. Thursday at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Chaplain Dwayne Potter will officiate. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and we request you please provide your own face mask. Chester was born May 27, 1949, in Richland, Wash., the son of Chester N. and Marie L. (Anderson) Trembley. He was a 1967 graduate of Moses Lake High School in Moses Lake, Wash. Chet served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1971. He was honorably discharged. On June 23, 1973, Chet was united in marriage to Diana Marie Spratt. Chet worked as a maintenance worker at the water plant for the city of Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2015. Chet is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Marie Trembley of Moses Lake, Wash.; sister, Penny Graham (Richard Greer) of Moses Lake; two nieces, Robyn (Richard) Ramirez of Moses Lake and Richelle Hecker (Sheldon Milner) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two nephews, Richard (Christa) Graham of Mamaroneck, N.Y., and Anthony Spratt of Oelwein, Iowa; and a host of extended family members including one brother-in-law, Dale (Elizabeth) Spratt of Oelwein. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Trembley; and his beloved wife of 46 years, Diana Trembley, in 2018. Memorials in Chet's memory may be made to the Cedar Valley Humane Society at 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please share a memory of Chet at www.murdochfuneralhome.comm under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.
