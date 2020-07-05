1/1
Choi Thi Nguyen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Choi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHOI THI NGUYEN Cedar Rapids Choi Thi Nguyen, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. Ceremony: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Choi was born on Dec. 31, 1928, in Saigon, Vietnam, the daughter of Dan Van and Nhung Thi (Huynh) Nguyen. She was a lifelong homemaker. Choi was a devoted caretaker, who enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Survivors include her sister, Boi Thi Nguyen; brother, Nam Van Nguyen of Vietnam; sons, Quang Van Nguyen of Cedar Rapids and Hao Quach of Vietnam; daughters, Van Tran of Cedar Rapids and Chau Tran of Vietnam; son, Trac Nguyen of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Jimmy, Tommy and Timmy Nguyen and Viet Ngotran, all of Cedar Rapids, Tuan Minh of Vietnam, Tammy Nguyen and Khanh Ngotran, both of Cedar Rapids, and Thao Tran and Nhu Tran, both of Vietnam. Please share a memory of Choi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved