CHOI THI NGUYEN Cedar Rapids Choi Thi Nguyen, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. Ceremony: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Choi was born on Dec. 31, 1928, in Saigon, Vietnam, the daughter of Dan Van and Nhung Thi (Huynh) Nguyen. She was a lifelong homemaker. Choi was a devoted caretaker, who enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Survivors include her sister, Boi Thi Nguyen; brother, Nam Van Nguyen of Vietnam; sons, Quang Van Nguyen of Cedar Rapids and Hao Quach of Vietnam; daughters, Van Tran of Cedar Rapids and Chau Tran of Vietnam; son, Trac Nguyen of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Jimmy, Tommy and Timmy Nguyen and Viet Ngotran, all of Cedar Rapids, Tuan Minh of Vietnam, Tammy Nguyen and Khanh Ngotran, both of Cedar Rapids, and Thao Tran and Nhu Tran, both of Vietnam. Please share a memory of Choi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
