CHRIS ANDRESEN Olin Chris Andresen, 41, of rural Olin, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa will officiate. The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to the time of service Wednesday at the church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at www.goettschonline.com. Christopher Scott Andresen was born March 22, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Sandra (Groth) Andresen. He attended Anamosa schools and graduated from Anamosa High School. He then attended Kirkwood Community College. On June 23, 2001, he married Sarah Plueger at St. Augustine Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The couple farmed together near Olin. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He participated in 4-H and FFA while he was in school. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and sharing those pastimes with his sons. He liked to golf and served as a former board member of the Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. He also was a member of the Jones County Cattlemen. Chris enjoyed the county fairs, especially the Great Jones County Fair. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons, Connor, Carson and Kyle; his parents, Ralph and Sandra Andresen, Olin; father- and mother-in-law, Duane and Kathy Plueger, Sioux City; a sister, Michelle (Lance) Toenjes, Anamosa; sister-in-law, Krystal Plueger, Forney, Texas; brother-in-law, Josh (Tracey) Plueger, Marion; a nephew, Colby Toenjes; nieces, Makenzie Toenjes and Raeley Plueger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dale and Esther Groth and Louis and Vera Andresen. He will be remembered as a big man, with a heart the size to match, who would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone at any time.