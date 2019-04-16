Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Andresen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Andresen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chris Andresen Obituary
CHRIS ANDRESEN Olin Chris Andresen, 41, of rural Olin, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa will officiate. The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to the time of service Wednesday at the church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at www.goettschonline.com. Christopher Scott Andresen was born March 22, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Sandra (Groth) Andresen. He attended Anamosa schools and graduated from Anamosa High School. He then attended Kirkwood Community College. On June 23, 2001, he married Sarah Plueger at St. Augustine Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The couple farmed together near Olin. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He participated in 4-H and FFA while he was in school. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and sharing those pastimes with his sons. He liked to golf and served as a former board member of the Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. He also was a member of the Jones County Cattlemen. Chris enjoyed the county fairs, especially the Great Jones County Fair. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons, Connor, Carson and Kyle; his parents, Ralph and Sandra Andresen, Olin; father- and mother-in-law, Duane and Kathy Plueger, Sioux City; a sister, Michelle (Lance) Toenjes, Anamosa; sister-in-law, Krystal Plueger, Forney, Texas; brother-in-law, Josh (Tracey) Plueger, Marion; a nephew, Colby Toenjes; nieces, Makenzie Toenjes and Raeley Plueger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dale and Esther Groth and Louis and Vera Andresen. He will be remembered as a big man, with a heart the size to match, who would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone at any time.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now