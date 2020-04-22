|
CHRIS HAYNIE Monticello Chris Haynie, 50, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after our lives return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monticello, Iowa. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Chris and his family into their care. Survivors include his significant other, Beth Billmeyer, and her children, Jasper, Evelyn and Amelia; his parents, Larry and Barb Haynie, Delores, Colo.; two brothers, Mark (Tiffany) Page, Ariz., and James (Marie), Flagstaff, Ariz.; nieces and nephews, Aaron, Nathan, Jasiah, Moriah, Faith and Levi; and his in-laws, Morrie and Anita Billmeyer, Jessi (Joe) Manternach, Nikki (Justin) Gerdes, Pat (Nora) Billmeyer, Gavin, Griffin, Izzy, Lylah, Maci, Marleigh and Mila. Christopher Neil Haynie was born Oct. 1, 1969, in Denver, Colo. He was the son of Larry and Barbara Tibbs Haynie. Chris graduated from the Window Rock High School in Fort Defiance, Ariz., on May 24, 1987. He continued his education at the University of Arizona, receiving his B.S. degree in civil engineering and his master's in engineering mechanics. He was employed for most of his working career at Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., where he was a senior principal mechanical engineer. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed being with Beth and her family. He also enjoyed hiking in Colorado, Arizona and Iowa and his job.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020