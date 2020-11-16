CHRIS SASINA Monticello Chris Sasina, 69, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Public Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Goettsch Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask properly fitted and worn, will be the required at all times at the funeral home or church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monticello Ambulance Service or Monticello Fire Department. Surviving are his wife, Myrna, three children, Josh Sasina, Cedar Rapids, Megan (Brandon Gerst) Sasina, Anamosa, abd Kelsey Sasina, Marion; three grandchildren, Leigha Hinrichs, Maddox and Madeline Gerst; three siblings, Kathy (David) Wittenburg, Jerry (Mary) Sasina, Iowa City, and Tammy (Loras) Goedken, Swisher; his in-laws, Marc (Diane) Beckman, St. Clair, Mo., Bill (Marcene Brooks) Beckman, Pat Beckman and Tom (Janet) Beckman, all of Monticello, Janet (Wes) Peterson, Spring Valley, Minn., and Marcia (John) Monk, and Paul (Dixie) Beckman, both of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Juanita Gerdes; a sister-in-law, Loretta Beckman; and mother- and father-in-law, Mark and Luella Beckman. Chris Ray Sasina was born Sept. 23, 1951, at Iowa City, Iowa. He was the son of Otto and Mary Ellen Sentman, Sasina. Chris graduated City High School in Iowa City with the Class of 1969. He worked for ACT in Iowa City until 1970 when he took a job at Cuckler Buildings in Monticello. In 1983, he and Gary Cuckler started Commander Buildings in Monticello. He was a co-owner and production manager until he retired in 2013. Chris was active in the community. He helped start the Monticello Ambulance Service. He worked as a driver, served on the board and later became the board president. He also served on the Monticello Planning and Zoning Committee. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, woodworking, driving fast, and traveling with Myrna and the family, taking them fishing any time around here and in Minnesota. His passion was his family. Whether it was taking "tow-mater" rides with the grandkids or grilling and sitting around the fire, family was first and foremost.