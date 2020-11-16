1/1
Chris Sasina
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRIS SASINA Monticello Chris Sasina, 69, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Private family services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Public Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Goettsch Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask properly fitted and worn, will be the required at all times at the funeral home or church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monticello Ambulance Service or Monticello Fire Department. Surviving are his wife, Myrna, three children, Josh Sasina, Cedar Rapids, Megan (Brandon Gerst) Sasina, Anamosa, abd Kelsey Sasina, Marion; three grandchildren, Leigha Hinrichs, Maddox and Madeline Gerst; three siblings, Kathy (David) Wittenburg, Jerry (Mary) Sasina, Iowa City, and Tammy (Loras) Goedken, Swisher; his in-laws, Marc (Diane) Beckman, St. Clair, Mo., Bill (Marcene Brooks) Beckman, Pat Beckman and Tom (Janet) Beckman, all of Monticello, Janet (Wes) Peterson, Spring Valley, Minn., and Marcia (John) Monk, and Paul (Dixie) Beckman, both of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Juanita Gerdes; a sister-in-law, Loretta Beckman; and mother- and father-in-law, Mark and Luella Beckman. Chris Ray Sasina was born Sept. 23, 1951, at Iowa City, Iowa. He was the son of Otto and Mary Ellen Sentman, Sasina. Chris graduated City High School in Iowa City with the Class of 1969. He worked for ACT in Iowa City until 1970 when he took a job at Cuckler Buildings in Monticello. In 1983, he and Gary Cuckler started Commander Buildings in Monticello. He was a co-owner and production manager until he retired in 2013. Chris was active in the community. He helped start the Monticello Ambulance Service. He worked as a driver, served on the board and later became the board president. He also served on the Monticello Planning and Zoning Committee. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, woodworking, driving fast, and traveling with Myrna and the family, taking them fishing any time around here and in Minnesota. His passion was his family. Whether it was taking "tow-mater" rides with the grandkids or grilling and sitting around the fire, family was first and foremost.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goettsch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved