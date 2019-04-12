Home

CHRISTOPHER LEE LEPIRE Tiffin Christopher Lee Lepire, 47, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Chris was born Dec. 21, 1971, in Cavalier, N.D. He graduated from the University of North Dakota as an occupational therapist. Chris was employed by Kindred at Home. He loved his work as an OT, treating his patients and sharing his stories. Chris loved spending time with his sons, traveling and watching movies. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joey and Brett, Tiffin; his parents, Gary and Peggy, Walhalla, N.D., and Mesa, Ariz.; his grandmother, Betty Lesher, Cavalier, Minn.; his sisters, Tanya (Dan) Ehler, Eden Prairie, Minn., and Casy (Tom) Kraus, Chanhassen, Minn.; two nieces; three nephews; his fiancee, Tina Cottrell, Tiffin; and many friends, co-workers and extended family. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at North Ridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Road, Coralville, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held for family and friends Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14, at the same location. Additional parking is available at Community of Christ Church, 2121 Southridge Drive.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
