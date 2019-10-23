|
CHRISTINE ANDERSEN BIERSCHENK Newhall Christine Andersen Bierschenk, 87, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Newhall with Pastor Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery near Newhall. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Christine was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Eden Township, Benton County, Iowa, to Ernest and Maria Martha (Froehlich) Andersen. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. On Feb. 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to James Bierschenk at American Lutheran Church in Jesup. He preceded her in death in 2001. She was an active farm wife in the Newhall and Van Horne areas. Christine was a very faithful woman and enjoyed serving on St. John Tabitha Society and the Friendship Club at her church. In her leisure, she enjoyed bowling and fishing in Canada. She loved hosting family gatherings and her greatest joy was being a grandma. She is survived by her children, Dean (Laurie) Bierschenk of Waverly, Daryl (Michelle) Bierschenk of Van Horne and Renee (CD Ellis) Bierschenk of Euless, Texas; her grandchildren, Andrew McConnell of Waterloo, Jordan (Keri) McConnell of Waterloo, Barrett Bierschenk of Iowa City and Braden Bierschenk and Justin Bierschenk, both of Van Horne; and great-granddaughter, Mayli McConnell of Gilbert, Ariz. In addition to her parents and husband, James, she was preceded by her brother, Ernie Andersen; and her sisters, Hedy Dillon, Ruth Huck and Jean Seemann. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019