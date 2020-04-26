|
SR. CHRISTINE (GEORGETTE AGNES) ELIAS, N.D. Cedar Rapids Dec. 14, 1919 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Josef and Katerina; brothers, Wes, Joseph and Frank Elias; sisters, Marie Havlik, Anne Rief, Ludmila Burian, Bessy Sasek and Hattie Skvor. Survived by Notre Dame Sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Visitation following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, Omaha, Neb. Graveside service: Monday, April 27, 11 a.m., St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Notre Dame Sisters. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cuter, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, Neb., (402) 391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020