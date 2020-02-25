Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
1942 - 2020
Christine GLick Obituary
CHRISTINE M. GLICK Cedar Rapids Christine M. Glick, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Funeral services at 3 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where there will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until service time. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Bob; four sons, Scott, Mitchell, Bradley and Bob; a sister, Darlene Curro; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friends Cathy and Terry Sindelar. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Curtis. Chris was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Berniece Cummins. She married Robert D. Glick in 1985 in Hiawatha. Chris was a medical records clerk as well as a beautician. She enjoyed fishing, movies, annual trips to Branson, Mo., and playing bass with her husband and their band. Chris forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Glick family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
