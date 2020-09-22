Christopher Boffeli

CHRISTOPHER GERARD BOFFELI Cedar Rapids Christopher Gerard Boffeli, 57, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 10, 1963, in Manchester, the son of Allan and Lorraine (Gibbs) Boffeli. Chris was raised and educated in Edgewood and graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg High School in 1981. He then attended Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and was a certified graduate of auto body repair and refinishing. Chris was married and divorced from Lois Heims and then later Terry Lexvold. Chris worked in several different body shops. He also worked in a snack processing plant. For the past two years, Chris worked at Sperry Engines in Cedar Rapids. Chris enjoyed fishing. He liked working on cars, especially his 1969 Chevelle. He spent most of his working career as an auto body repairman. Chris was very mechanically inclined and worked with and around automobiles most of his life. Survivors include his mother, Lorraine Boffeli of Manchester; two sisters, Marianne (Mike) Curran of Dubuque and Joni Whaley of Elkader; one sister-in-law, Cindy (Jim) Freiburger of Delhi; and several aunts, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, Michael, Patrick and Robert Boffeli; a nephew, Matthew Gentz; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may be directed to Marianne Curran, 1270 Mount Pleasant St., Dubuque, IA 52001. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Edgewood. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.