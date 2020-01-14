|
CHRISTOPHER EDWARD CARNES Cedar Rapids Christopher Edward Carnes, 57, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home from complications of COPD. Private family services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are caring for Chris and his arrangements. Chris was born April 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Rollo and Mary Patricia "Pat" (Marshek) Carnes. Chris graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1980. Chris was employed by several auto centers in Cedar Rapids and was recently retired from Nash Finch. Chris' true passion was helping a friend in need with any car related issue that others could not resolve and knew that he was always there to help a friend. Chris was a great son, brother and friend and he will be deeply missed by all. Chris is survived by his mother, Mary Patricia "Pat" Carnes; his sister, Cathy (Dave) Sherard; and his brother, Rick (Blessing) Carnes. He was preceded in death by his father, Rollo Edwards Carnes; and his brother, Patrick Rollo Carnes. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020