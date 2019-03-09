CHRISTOPHER D. BAGLEY Walker Christopher D. Bagley, 31, of Walker, Iowa, was found in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 1, 2019, after being missing for 76 days. He was born on April 19, 1987, in Grafton, N.D., the son of Stewart M. and Christine A. (Hogan) Bagley. He was raised in Manchester, Iowa, and attended Manchester Community Schools. In November of 2009, he met Courtney Lee Dryer in Manchester. They were later married on April 23, 2016, at Heartland Acres in Independence, Iowa. They made their home in Walker, Iowa, later in 2016. Chris spent several years working for Jason Smith Concrete, Alburnett, Iowa, and later for DC Concrete in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chris enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He often went camping, four wheeling and kayaking with family and friends. He would often go to University of Iowa sporting events with his son, parents and siblings. His family was extremely important to him and his children were his world. He is survived by his wife, Courtney L. Bagley, Walker, Iowa; his children, Mason and Sophia Bagley, Walker, Iowa; his parents, Stewart and Christine Bagley, Independence, Iowa; a sister, Lori (Aaron) Ruiz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers, Jonathan (Mandy Murry) Bagley, Monticello, Iowa, and Timothy (Tiffannie) Bagley, Independence, Iowa; his mother-in-law, Jeanne Wegner, Ryan, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Hunt, Manchester, Iowa, and Jamie Delahunt, Quasqueton, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Robert (Kristina) Delahunt, Dundee, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews; and his faithful best friend, Bruce Wayne the dog. Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Malcom and Catherine Bagley, and Mark and Nadine Hogan; his grandparents-in-law, Robert and Donna Smock; stepfather-in-law, Charles Wegner; and friend, Junior Thibadeau. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa, with Rich Lynn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Chris Bagley Memorial Fund c/o BankIowa, 230 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary