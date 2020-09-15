CHRISTOPHER "DEZ" DESAULNIERS Iowa City Christopher "Dez" DeSaulniers, 48, of Iowa City, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Chris had been associated in management with Hy-Vee for many years at stores in Jefferson City, Des Moines, Clinton, Iowa City, and as director of Coralville Number 1 store. Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Chris' service will be livestreamed on Thursday morning. To view, please search "Remembering Christopher DeSaulniers" on Facebook and request to join the group. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to assist in his children's future. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.