|
|
CHRISTOPHER J. "CHRIS" DOEHRMANN Lone Tree Christopher J. "Chris" Doehrmann, 41, of Lone Tree, Iowa, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services celebrating Chris' life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the Christian Church in Nichols, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019