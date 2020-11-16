CHRISTOPHER J. RIOS North Liberty Christopher J. Rios, 28, of North Liberty, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A time for family and friends to gather to remember Christopher will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
