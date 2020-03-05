Home

Christopher James Gancarz

Christopher James Gancarz Obituary
CHRISTOPHER JAMES GANCARZ Marion Christopher James Gancarz, 51, died Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Marion, Iowa. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March, 7 at Cedar Rapids Alliance Church. Chris was born Sept. 5, 1968, in Union, N.J., to Walter C. Gancarz Jr. and Linda J. Baggstom. He attended Union High School, and after graduation he enlisted the U.S. Army, which he was discharged with honors. He married Aylin Narvaez on May 1, 2004, and raised their daughter. Chris moved to Cedar Rapids, in 2014 where he served at his church. Chris was known for his sense of humor and kind heart. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Aylin Narvaez; daughter, Tanairi Narvaez; brother, Joey Gancarz; sister, Lori Sgro; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter C. Gancarz Jr. and mother, Linda Jean Baggstrom. In lieu of flower arragements, please make the donation to Cedar Rapids Alliance Church.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
