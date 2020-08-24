CHRISTOPHER R. KELLER Brooklyn Christopher R. Keller, 41, of Brooklyn, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn, with the Rev. David Rogula officiating. Burial will be at the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn. Memorials may be contributed to the Cement Mixer Wrestling Club. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
