CHRISTOPHER S. JANSS Belle Plaine Christopher S. Janss, 28, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chris was born Nov. 12, 1991, to Scott and Jane (Haggenjos) Janss in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated Belle Plaine High School with honors, earning himself valedictorian for the Class of 2010, and continued his education at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Following school, Chris worked a few different jobs before becoming a welder for Acterra Group in Marion. Chris enjoyed sports, as a four-sport athlete in high school and slow pitch softball more recently. He liked to go hunting, fishing and was a dedicated Vikings and Hawkeyes fan, but most of all he loved spending time with his daughter, Laila. He always will be remembered as an avid outdoors man, spending time on things that involved being outside and in the yard. Chris was a handyman who would find a way to fix anything. Chris is survived by his parents, Scott and Jane Janss of Belle Plaine; daughter, Laila of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Justin Janss of Austin, Texas, Brandon (Kourtney) Janss of Swisher, Taylor (Jason) Wagaman of Bondurant and Bryce Janss of Belle Plaine; significant other, Alivia Buch of Cedar Rapids; nieces and nephews, Ellison, Harrison, Tyreik, Kaiana and one on the way; grandmother, Delores Janss of Belle Plaine; and many more loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Janss. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Services will be livestreamed, as the family understands if friends are uncomfortable attending in person during these unprecedented times. (Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service website, at the bottom of the main page click on the Facebook link.) Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the website as well, www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear masks when appropriate.