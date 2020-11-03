CHRISTY LYNN HEIM Marion Christy Lynn Heim, 60, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Audubon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, with a prayer service beginning at 4:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Kip Morrow. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A private funeral Mass for family and friends will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. A private committal service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date in Audubon. Christy was born July 26, 1960, in Audubon, Iowa, one of three daughters to Donald Lee and Norma Mae (Spieker) Petersen. She was a 1978 graduate of Audubon High School. Christy was united in marriage to Timmie Lee Heim on Feb. 10, 1979, in Lansing, Iowa. To this union, two children were born, Heather and Jeremy. Christy and Timmie later divorced. She worked many years for City Wide Cleaners as a delivery person. Most recently, Christy worked for three years at the Hy-Vee Market Grille on Mount Vernon Road as a food server until the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from working. Christy enjoyed traveling, talking to her customers at the Market Grille and going out with her friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters. Christy always had an infectious laugh and a fun-loving bubbly personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Christy is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Jeremy (Amanda) Heim of Marion; two sisters, Cathy Hansen (Steve Powers) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Cheryl (Bill) Bush of Laurens, Iowa; three granddaughters, Jada, Lily and Hazel; many friends including, Bunny Mulligan of Marion; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter Heather Heim. Please share a memory of Christy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
