CHRISTY LYNN DYER Hiawatha Christy Lynn Dyer, 63, of Hiawatha, passed away on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2019, under the care of Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Nov. 30, 1955, to J.W. and Phyllis Latcham. She graduated from Eddyville High School, and then attended Indian Hills Community College. She married David Dyer on Jan. 10, 1976, and they later divorced. She was a city clerk working in Agency, Eldon and Center Point, Iowa, retiring in 2009. Christy was active for more than 20 years with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa as a troop leader and a trainer. Her favorite thing to do was to shop for her extensive collection of milk glasses. Time spent with her children and grandchildren is what she cherished the most. Christy is survived by her special friend/caregiver, Dave Walerius of Hiawatha; children, Shannon (Justin) Clark of Ottumwa and Derek Dyer of Ottumwa; three grandchildren, Delaney Mondia, Dalton Mondia and Owen Jensen; two step-grandchildren, Ryan Clark and Audrey Clark; niece, Alexandra Reeves; and siblings, Lori (Scott) Reeves of Ottumwa and Glen Latcham, of Ottumwa. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Phyllis Latcham. Christy's body has been cremated, and per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a private family gathering at the graveside with inturnment at White Oak Cemetary in Cedar, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 8, at the in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or brought to the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019