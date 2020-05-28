|
CHUCK (CHARLES) P. DOWNS SR. Solon Chuck (Charles) P. Downs Sr., 73, of Solon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to a sudden illness, (not COVID-19 related) and surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Karen; son, Charlie (Chris); and granddaughter, Paige, who was loved immensely by her Papa; as well as two brothers, Harry (Ann) and Jerry (Cookie), many loving in-laws, nieces and nephew, who reside in the Philadelphia area. Chuck was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Darby, Pa. He enlisted in June 1965 and proudly served as a U.S. Marine until 1969 including his tour of duty in Vietnam (1966-67), having earned the Purple Heart. He married Karen (Lytle) on May 26, 1968, in Sharon Hill, Pa. He attended the Ford Technical Institute of Philadelphia and worked in the automotive manufacturing industry for 40-plus years as a mentor, trainer, salesman and consultant. Chuck, Karen and Charlie moved to Iowa in 1985. He had a great love and appreciation of cars and racing, along with being an avid fisherman. He enjoyed golfing. Chuck was a very talented artist, working different subjects and mediums from charcoal to digital design. But he was most passionate about his fellow Marine brotherhood and his deep love for our country. Anyone who knew Chuck can agree that he bled red, white & blue. Semper Fi. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Karen's parents and niece, Robyn. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This foundation has been established to honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. The foundation link is: tunnel2towers.org. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020