CHUCK "CHARLES" E. KLOHS Shueyville Chuck "Charles" E. Klohs, 70, of Shueyville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from cholangiocarcinoma with his wife and sister-in-law, Judy by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Parish Lower Level, 211 21st Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. There will be no graveside service. Chuck graduated Jefferson High School in 1967 and worked as a dog handler in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He also was a 1979 graduate of Michigan State and 1983 graduate of Northwestern. Chuck worked as a respiratory therapist for many years before retiring from the Veteran's Administration Hospital. He married Dawn Hamilton in 1992. Chuck volunteered five years at the Miracles in Motion Therapeutic Equestrian Center. Chuck's favorite hobbies involved the great outdoors with his love of biking, fishing, beautifying his yard with flowers and trees, hiking with his beloved dogs, his cats and feeding the birds. Chuck was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed working on his and Dawn's home. He loved to cook, visit with family and complete large, beautiful projects around their home. Chuck will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Survived by his wife, Dawn (Hamilton) Klohs and her family: Roger Hamilton; Rex (Judy) Hamilton, Vicky (Kim) Kirkegaard and Tami (Mike) Franck; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian (Burkhart) Klohs; mother-in-law, Lorraine Hamilton; father, Erwin Klohs; brother, Thomas Klohs; and grandparents. We would like to thank the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Hospice for their support, kindness and comfort provided during Chuck's quick illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail or Safe Haven of Iowa County.