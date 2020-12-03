1/1
Chuong Xuan Nguyen
1941 - 2020
CHUONG XUAN NGUYEN Marion Chuong Xuan Nguyen, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids. Traditional Buddhist services will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Scottish Rite Temple located at 616 A Ave. NE, in Cedar Rapids, with cremation to follow services. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Chuong was born on April 8, 1941, in Vietnam, the son of Hoang Xuan Nguyen and Phuong Thi Tran. He married Hai Bach Thi Nguyen in Saigon, Vietnam. Chuong loved the outdoors; he especially enjoyed tending to his large organic herb and vegetable garden. He enjoyed fishing with his wife in the summer and quiet times watching movies with her. In his youth, Chuong was a proud South Vietnamese soldier. He immigrated with his family to the United States in 1992, and later became a proud citizen of the United States. Chuong is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Hai Nguyen of Cedar Rapids; eight children, Dien (Ngan) Nguyen of Cedar Rapids, Vuong (Thuy) Nguyen of Cedar Rapids, Yen (John) Nguyen of Brooklyn, N.Y., Cuong (Molly) Nguyen of Garland, Texas, Suong (Viet) Nguyen of Fairfax, Va., Loan (Hung) Nguyen of Cedar Rapids, Chi (Lan) Nguyen of Maplewood, Minn., and Van (Thu) Nguyen of Bolingbrook, Ill.; many grandchildren including, Amanda, Adam, Amber, Annabella, Alex, Colleen, Trung, Dustin, Elaine, Elizabeth, Isla, Ivy, Phoi, Tiffany, Trung, Truy, Tyler and Valerie; great-grandchildren, Mia, Peyton, Zoey, Thanh and Henry; and two sisters, Dung Nguyen of Centreville, Va., and Ba Nguyen of Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Please share a memory of Chuong at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Scottish Rite Temple
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
