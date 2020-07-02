CINDA LOU (BROWN) JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Cinda Lou (Brown) Johnson, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. She was the beloved wife of Michael Johnson. She was born in Cedar Rapids, daughter of the late Donovan and Joyce (Steadman) Brown. Cinda was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids and was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1973. Cinda enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with friends. Cinda had a heart of gold, loved her family and little babies. Besides her loving husband, Michael, she is survived by two brothers, Howard Brown (Cindy Raspiller) of Mont Vernon, N.H., and Richard Brown (Denise) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one sister, Julie Crozier (Joe) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to gathering restrictions, funeral services for Cinda were held privately and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



