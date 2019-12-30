Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Stroud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Stroud Obituary
CINDY STROUD Iowa City Cindy Stroud passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Cindy was born Aug. 30, 1954, at Mercy Hospital to Walter and Edith (Halstead) Poggenpohl. She retired in 2009 after a 40-year career with the State of Iowa. She was a member and former trustee of the Eagles Club and a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City. She was an avid reader and loved to do puzzles. Cindy is survived by her loving son, Marty (Amber) Martinson of Solon; grandson, Tanner Martinson of Marengo; granddaughter, Brittany Martinson of North Liberty; great-grandson, Waylen Martinson; great-granddaughter, Kai'Ree Toro; mother, Edith of Iowa City; sister, Dawn (Brad) Schulte of North Liberty; brother, Steve Poggenpohl of Iowa City; and sister, Janet Alcock of Humphries, Mo. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter and sister, Karen Abbott. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's honor to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Cindy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -