CINDY STROUD Iowa City Cindy Stroud passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Cindy was born Aug. 30, 1954, at Mercy Hospital to Walter and Edith (Halstead) Poggenpohl. She retired in 2009 after a 40-year career with the State of Iowa. She was a member and former trustee of the Eagles Club and a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City. She was an avid reader and loved to do puzzles. Cindy is survived by her loving son, Marty (Amber) Martinson of Solon; grandson, Tanner Martinson of Marengo; granddaughter, Brittany Martinson of North Liberty; great-grandson, Waylen Martinson; great-granddaughter, Kai'Ree Toro; mother, Edith of Iowa City; sister, Dawn (Brad) Schulte of North Liberty; brother, Steve Poggenpohl of Iowa City; and sister, Janet Alcock of Humphries, Mo. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter and sister, Karen Abbott. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's honor to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Cindy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019