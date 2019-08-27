Home

Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Wright


1965 - 2019
Cindy Wright Obituary
CINDY WRIGHT Monticello Cindy Wright, 54, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Dubuque Care Initiatives surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous. Surviving are her parents, Carol and John (Hoppy) Wright; her two sisters, Carla (Curt) Morrow, Coggon, and Ronda (Jack) Pope, Pella; a niece, Ryan (Mike) Peters; three nephews, Matt (Amy) and Ben (Taylor) Morrow and Brock Pope; four great-nieces and nephews, Payton, Harrison and Everly Morrow and Leo Peters; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Cindy Ann Wright was born Jan. 31, 1965, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Carol Heeren Wright. Cindy attended Monticello Community Schools and graduated from Iowa City West High School. She then lived at Systems Unlimited in Iowa City for 16 years and worked in different jobs within their system. For 20 years, she lived in Dubuque at ARC and the past year at Care Initiatives. Cindy loved music, singing and dancing, Halloween and Christmas. She always enjoyed a visit to McDonalds. Her life was about laughter, love and pure joy. The family would like to thank the staff and ARC , Care Initatives and Hospice of Dubuque and her special caregiver, Lynn, for all the care and concern given to Cindy over her time with them.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
