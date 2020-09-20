CJ MCINTYRE OSTERHAUS Cedar Rapids CJ was born in Moline, Ill., on Oct. 15, 1948, and died in Omak, Wash., on Sept. 6, 2020. CJ graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1966. She went on to get her degree as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard LaMar; mother, Betty Mc Sparin; and stepfather, Robert Mc Sparin Sr. She is survived by her husband, Alfred Osterhaus; children, Shayla Weinbrandt (Kerry), John Osterhaus and Ann Osterhaus; grandchildren, Asta Gustafson, Kaelan Bradley, Carter Cumberworth and Zach Burghoffer; and great-grandson, Roman Reed. CJ enjoyed traveling to new places and made each trip a new adventure. She was able to combine being a registered nurse and traveling by becoming a travel nurse. As a contracted travel RN she worked coast to coast in various health care settings. Those health care settings included Special Needs Children's Summer Camps in New York, Indian Reservations in Arizona, Teaching Hospitals in Utah, California, New York and Wisconsin. She also worked in Large Health Care Systems and Small Rural hospitals in Iowa and California. CJ dedicated the last 20 years to providing home health and hospice care to the most vulnerable, from large cities like New York to small towns like Omak, Wash. Every assignment she went on she would make new friends and treat patients like they were family. From Del Rio, Texas, to Salt Lake City, Utah, and from Waterville, Maine, to Las Vegas, she met so many and has stayed in touch with them over the years. She loved to include her children and grandchildren in her travel adventures. She was able to show them special places coast to coast. Her family would like to acknowledge the entire Thomas McIntyre family, the entire Dennis Olson family for a lifetime of friendship and love. In her memory, please send donations to the Quad City Animal Shelter.



