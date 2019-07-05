|
CLAIR A. STEINE Decorah Clair A. Steine, 69, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at his home in Decorah. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday, July 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 105 River St., in Decorah. Clair is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sylvia; his son, Blair (wife, Amy, and grandchildren, Hayley, Gunnar, Ava, Van and Gram); and daughter, Tricia (Brad Hilton and granddaughter, Zoe). Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019