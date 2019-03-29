CLARA D. SWAILS Solon Clara D. Swails, 71, of Solon, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Private family services will be held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Clara Delores Britton was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Dunlap, Tenn., the daughter of Herb and Lois Britton. Their family moved to Iowa City where she attended schools, graduating from City High School with the Class of 1965. She married Dennis Swails on May 5, 1968, at Coralville United Methodist Church. For more than 30 years, she worked for Pearson. Clara enjoyed life. She liked to bake (banana bread and cakes were her specialty), do puzzles, crafts, tend to her flowers and bowl. She loved being mom and grandma, being there for the kids and grandsons in everything they were involved with. Vacations always were special, with many trips to Alaska, Key West, Fla., Arizona, Texas and Colorado. No matter what, her family and friends were her world! Her family includes her husband, Dennis; their children, Shawn Swails and Tracy Swails (Cindy Green); grandsons, Robby, Andrew and Ben Swails; siblings, Rosemary Shalla, Patsy Britton, Mike Britton and Herb Britton (Matt Brown); sisters-in-law, Jennifer Swails and Scarlet Scheider. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Rex and Marilyn Swails; and brother-in-law, Loren Swails. Clara's family would like to thank Drs. Larew and Stahl, and everyone at Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care for Clara. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary