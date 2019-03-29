Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Swails
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara D. Swails

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara D. Swails Obituary
CLARA D. SWAILS Solon Clara D. Swails, 71, of Solon, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Private family services will be held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Clara Delores Britton was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Dunlap, Tenn., the daughter of Herb and Lois Britton. Their family moved to Iowa City where she attended schools, graduating from City High School with the Class of 1965. She married Dennis Swails on May 5, 1968, at Coralville United Methodist Church. For more than 30 years, she worked for Pearson. Clara enjoyed life. She liked to bake (banana bread and cakes were her specialty), do puzzles, crafts, tend to her flowers and bowl. She loved being mom and grandma, being there for the kids and grandsons in everything they were involved with. Vacations always were special, with many trips to Alaska, Key West, Fla., Arizona, Texas and Colorado. No matter what, her family and friends were her world! Her family includes her husband, Dennis; their children, Shawn Swails and Tracy Swails (Cindy Green); grandsons, Robby, Andrew and Ben Swails; siblings, Rosemary Shalla, Patsy Britton, Mike Britton and Herb Britton (Matt Brown); sisters-in-law, Jennifer Swails and Scarlet Scheider. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Rex and Marilyn Swails; and brother-in-law, Loren Swails. Clara's family would like to thank Drs. Larew and Stahl, and everyone at Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care for Clara.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now