CLARA JACK Victor Clara Jack, 92, of Victor, died on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. James Lutheran Church and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Clara is survived by her children, Mervin (Linda) Jack of Victor, Myron (Rhonda) Jack of Victor and Mary (Kurt) Gillette of Springville, Iowa; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdette Jack, in 2007; and daughter, Marilyn Schott, in 2004.
