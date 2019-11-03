Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Jack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Jack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Jack Obituary
CLARA JACK Victor Clara Jack, 92, of Victor, died on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. James Lutheran Church and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Clara is survived by her children, Mervin (Linda) Jack of Victor, Myron (Rhonda) Jack of Victor and Mary (Kurt) Gillette of Springville, Iowa; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdette Jack, in 2007; and daughter, Marilyn Schott, in 2004.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -