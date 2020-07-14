Clara Scott

CLARA ROSE DEUTMEYER SCOTT Cedar Rapids Clara Rose Deutmeyer Scott, 75, died Friday, July 10, 2020. The oldest of 14 children born to Herb and Rosemary (Funke) Deutmeyer, Clara was named after her grandmother. Clara was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and nurse. After graduating from high school, Clara left Dyersville to come to Cedar Rapids to attend Kirkwood Community College, where she earned her LPN degree. She later went back to obtain her RN degree. Clara's preferred choice of nursing was in geriatric care. She worked at various nursing homes in the Cedar Rapids/Marion area, as an LPN, RN and DON. Clara is survived by her three daughters, Tracy (Dustin), Sheri (Randy) and Beth (Brian); grandchildren, Ashli, Brandon (Erika), Colton (Kylie), Erika (Ryan), Kaitlyn, Xavier (Taylor), Macaylah (JP) and Camryn, Jensen (Tristen) and Seth; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lillianna, Kellan, Carter, Keaton, Finnegan, Xander, David and Harper; sisters, Mary and Susan; brothers, Don (Doris), Bob (Be), Chuck (Linda), Dave (Nana), Dennis (Joyce), Wayne, Mark (Julie), Herb (Deb), Ron (Jane), Mike (Nancy) and Randy (Shin); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eric; son-in-law, David; sister, Janet; and brother-in-law, Patrick. Clara's great love in life was doing for others. Whether she was babysitting children, helping the neighbors, or sitting with a dying patient at one of the care centers she worked at she gave selflessly to others. The hardest working woman around she instilled work ethic in to her family. Though Clara loved working with the elderly, her greatest fear was being put into a care center. Her daughters were able to provide care for her in Beth's home, where she resided. Always close by was her faithful companion, Piper. Clara's family would like to thank Dr. Yacoub, Dr. Ahmed and Nurse Cindy for their dedication to Clara's health over the years. Thank you to Nurse Kim and Hospice of Mercy, for the wonderful care they provided to Clara and her family.



