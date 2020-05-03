|
CLARE ALFRED MOELK Vinton Clare Alfred Moelk was born April 6, 1934, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Cora and Alfred Moelk. He was a graduate of Vinton High School, Fenn College (now Cleveland State University) with a Bachelor of Business Administration (cum laude), George Washington University (Master of Government) and the Federal Executive Institute. He attended Drake University Law School and studied Japanese language at Georgetown University and the Tokyo School of Japanese Language. U.S. Army 1955 to 1957, including 15 months in post-war South Korea. He entered the federal civil service in 1959 as a management intern in the office of the Army Chief of Staff. After working on post-attack mobilization planning, he went to Japan in 1962 as chief of management surveys at a large depot supplying equipment and supplies to allied nations in the Pacific area. He later joined the logistics assistance office which provided aid to the same nations. Clare Moelk also had three temporary assignments with USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) in support of programs in Indonesia and Thailand. In 1969, he married Nenko in Atami, Japan. After his office moved to Hawaii in 1970, he conceived of and organized the first three Pacific Area Senior Officer Logistic Seminars, which still are being held annually. After returning to Army Headquarters in Washington, D.C., in late 1973, he moved to the Office of the Secretary of Defense in 1975 as head of the Military's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program (MWR). MWR program includes military exchanges (i.e. department stores), clubs, sports and athletics, music and theater, arts and crafts, child care centers, and concession activities. Clare testified at least annually before congressional committees and once was cited by the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee's Oversight Panel, as the "hardest working civil servant he had ever met." Upon retiring in 1989, the Moelks moved to Prince Edward Island, Canada, where Nenko brought over Japanese students for home-stay and English language study. In 2001, the Moelks moved to Las Vegas but retained a seasonal home in Prince Edward Island until 2015. Clare died peacefully in his sleep on April 7, 2020, at age 86. He is survived by Nenko, his wife of 50 years; one sister, Mary of Dayton, Ohio; and three sons, Steven of Ridgewood, N.J., Brian of San Diego, Calif., and Kevin of Seattle, Wash.; and three grandsons. Clare will be remembered for his sense of humor, sharp political views, love of history and his extensive world travel.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020