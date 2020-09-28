CLARENCE DOUGLAS "COWBOY" ROBINSON Billings, Mont. Clarence "Cowboy" Robinson passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Billings, Mont. Clarence was born in Glasgow, Mont., in 1943. He served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965, until his retirement as a master chief boatswain mate (E9) in 1987. He went on to serve 12 years for the city of Kalispell, Mont., followed by many years driving school bus for school districts all across Montana and Florida. He was committed to physical fitness, rarely missing a day at the gym right up until his final illness, age 76. He will be loved and missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Kay Garner; children, Jared Robinson, New Zealand, and Joan James, Solon, Iowa; brother, Pat Robinson, Oregon; sisters, Melvina Robinson, Oregon, and Denise Gullickson, Montana; and grandchildren, Joel, Rory, Jimmer and Zettie Belle James of Iowa, and Hailey, Gunner and Gannon of Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leone Eid and Clarence Robinson; and brothers, Dennis, Lee Allen and Gary Robinson. Complete obituary will be posted on the website of Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings, Mont.



