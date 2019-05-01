CLARENCE ALLEN DVORAK Cedar Rapids Clarence Allen Dvorak, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids of multiple myeloma. Clarence was born July 6, 1942, to Clarence L. and Lilly (Duda) Dvorak in Cedar Rapids. He and his mother lived near family in Chelsea, while his father served in World War II. Later, the family moved to La Porte City, where Clarence attended school, graduating in 1960. He earned a B.A. from Iowa State University in microbiology in 1965. He worked for the water department in Cedar Rapids before beginning a long career at Penford Products Co. He had many interests in the field of science and enjoyed attending Coe's Thursday Forum and Orchestra Iowa. Clarence is survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at National Cemetery in Vining. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019