Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Dvorak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Dvorak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Dvorak Obituary
CLARENCE ALLEN DVORAK Cedar Rapids Clarence Allen Dvorak, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids of multiple myeloma. Clarence was born July 6, 1942, to Clarence L. and Lilly (Duda) Dvorak in Cedar Rapids. He and his mother lived near family in Chelsea, while his father served in World War II. Later, the family moved to La Porte City, where Clarence attended school, graduating in 1960. He earned a B.A. from Iowa State University in microbiology in 1965. He worked for the water department in Cedar Rapids before beginning a long career at Penford Products Co. He had many interests in the field of science and enjoyed attending Coe's Thursday Forum and Orchestra Iowa. Clarence is survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at National Cemetery in Vining. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.