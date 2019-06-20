CLARENCE E. BROWN Wyoming Clarence E. Brown, 87, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away at the Anamosa Care Center on June 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the United Methodist Church in Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church before the service. Burial will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery with military honors. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Service is assisting the family at this time. Clarence, also known as "Stretch," was born May 18, 1932, to Elmer and Belva "Irene" (Robinson) Brown, in Warsaw, Ill. He graduated from Wyoming High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Bahnsen, on April 19, 1952, at the Methodist church. He worked at STAR Building Systems, making steel buildings. Clarence was a member of the United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and was the church treasurer for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 259 of Wyoming. He was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Wyoming town council for many years. He raised flowers in a greenhouse and especially loved his orchids. He also enjoyed woodworking, stamp collecting and mushroom hunting. He was a member of a card club for many years, was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed country Western movies. He served honorably and faithfully in the U.S Army during the Korean War. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 67 years, Phyllis; two children, Ron (Pam) Brown of Rock Island, Ill., and Carol (Arnold) St. John of DeWitt; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Duane Brown of Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Joan, Norma and Mary Sue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary