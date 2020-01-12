|
|
CLARENCE JOSEPH KESSLER Cedar Rapids Clarence Joseph Kessler, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and friends may visit with the family following until 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and on Thursday at the church after 9:30 a.m. Clarence is survived by his sons, James and John (Amy) Kessler, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Darlene "Dolly" Klouda of Solon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia, in 2012; his son, Gary, in 2008; his brothers, Melvin (Dorie) Kessler and Eugene Kessler; his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Charles) Linnell; and brother-in-law, Don Klouda. Clarence was born on Feb. 5, 1928, in Cedar Bluff, the son of John and Celia Moravek Kessler. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1946 and served in the Navy from 1946 to 1948 on the USS Wilkes-Barre. Clarence married Cecilia Lynch on Dec. 28, 1948, in Iowa City. He worked in chrome plating for Dearborn Brass for 27 years. For more than 30 years he was a member of Machinist Union Local 831, IAM and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Clarence enjoyed being outdoors, walking and spending time on the farm. He loved his grand puppies and family time and will be missed by those who knew him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020