CLARENCE KUENNEN St. Lucas Clarence Victor Kuennen, 95, of St. Lucas, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Clarence was born on Nov. 29, 1923, on the home farm near St. Lucas to Clem and Mathilda (Croatt) Kuennen. He graduated eighth grade from St. Luke's School and worked with his dad. He met the love of his life, Geneva Huinker, at a wedding dance at the Inwood in Spillville. They were married on May 23, 1949, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Festina, Iowa. Clarence and Geneva were going to celebrate 70 years of marriage next month. From this marriage they had 13 children, 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Clarence and Geneva started farming near St. Lucas and they moved to their home place near Festina in 1958. He loved farming. His favorite job on the farm was picking corn. Clarence loved polka music, watching the Chicago Cubs and playing cards. He was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and the National Catholic Society of Foresters, and he also served on the board at the Farmer's Co-op. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Clarence and Geneva retired to St. Lucas in 1996, but he never lost his love for the farm and frequently went to the farm to help. What we will miss most about Dad and Grandpa was his incredible ability to remember everything. If ever we had a question about history, family or St. Lucas, he would know the answer up to the day he died. Clarence is survived by his wife, Geneva; children, Sue (Gary) Keune of Marion, Iowa, Jean Kuennen of Rochester, Minn., Karen (Don) Guidice of Chugwater, Wyo., Clarice (Harvey) Timp of Calmar, Iowa, Sandy (Joe) Timp of Castalia, Iowa, Cindy (Norm) Einck of West Union, Iowa, Randy (Jackie) Kuennen of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, Lisa (Al) Brockmeyer of Calmar, Iowa, Dale Kuennen of Calmar, Iowa, Jackie (Lance) Brandt of West Des Moines, Iowa, Loren (JoAnn) Kuennen of Ossian, Iowa, Mark (Linda) Kuennen of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, and Jeff (Kristin) Kuennen of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Chad (Leslie) Keune, Cheri Keune, Adam Keune, Andy (Natasha) Keune, Shannon (Ward) Peterson, Crystal (Troy) Conyers, Kurt (Kira) Guidice, Kristi (Daren) Holien, Ryan (Michelle) Timp, Nicole (Corey) DeWitt, Brenden (Miranda) Timp, Jeremy (Denise) Timp, Brett (Robin) Timp, Tara (Joel) Monroe, Bryce Timp, Wendy Einck, Heidi (Spencer) Goettsch, Jordan (Hannah) Einck, Ashley (Matt) Nost, Brittany Kuennen, Courtney Kuennen, Jake Frana, Franklin Brandt, Tanner Kuennen, Alex Kuennen, Blake Kuennen, Morgan Kuennen, Nathan Kuennen and Chase Melhus; 31 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Donna) Kuennen and Jerry (Margaret) Kuennen; sisters, Della Mitchell, Lori Huinker and Arlene Imoehl; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Kuennen, Arlene Huinker, Bernice Huinker and Donnie Huinker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Mathilda Kuennen; brother, Leon Kuennen; sisters, Ruth Oyloe and Edna Holthaus; grandchild, Kelly Guidice; great-grandchild, Hope Timp; father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Caroline Huinker; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Cyril Holthaus, Jerry Oyloe, Linus Huinker, Neil Huinker, Bobby Huinker, Jerry Huinker, Ethel and Leonard Luzum, Margie and Paul Huber, Bernice and Lawrence Buchheit, Catherine Huinker and Ralph Imoehl.