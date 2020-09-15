Clarence Reihmann

CLARENCE A. REIHMANN Middle Amana Clarence A. Reihmann, 94, of Middle Amana, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Graveside services with military honors: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Middle Amana Cemetery with Elder Alan Trumpold officiating. The family requests those in attendance to meet at the Middle Amana Church at 10:45 a.m., then proceed to the cemetery together. Please practice social distancing and wear masks. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Clarence was born July 1, 1926, in Middle Amana, Iowa, the son of Adolph and Helene Geyer Reihmann. He graduated from Amana High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On Sept. 16, 1950, Clarence married Esther Lou Moser at the Amana Church. Clarence worked at Amana Refrigeration for 36 years as a tool engineer. He was a skilled woodworker, made furniture, picture frames, did metal work and fixed many things. He also enjoyed oil painting. Clarence was a member of the Amana Community Church, where he was a song leader. Clarence and Esther enjoyed going to his Army reunions, traveling, dancing and family gatherings. The joy of his life was being "Opa" to his grandchildren. He is survived his wife, Esther; daughter, Susan Melenovsky; granddaughters, Amy (Nate) Lefebvre of Bloomington, Minn., and Abby Utecht of Cedar Rapids; and great-granddaughter Helene Lefebvre. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Robert Melenovsky; and his beloved daughter, Julie. The family requests no plants or flowers. Instead those wishing to honor Clarence's memory may make a donation to the Amana Community Church in hopes of planting new trees to replace those destroyed by the storm. Cards and memorials may be sent to Susan Melenovsky, P.O. Box 94, Middle Amana, IA 52307. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
