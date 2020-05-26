|
CLARENCE WILLIAM VOLESKY Cedar Rapids Clarence William Volesky, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, from injuries sustained in a farm accident. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. This service is available to be viewed live at client. tribucast.com/tcid/98157303. Clarence was born Aug. 11, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lawrence and Blanche (Novak) Volesky. He married Debora "Deb" McKinnon on Feb. 9, 1985, at St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Clarence always kept busy and made sure everything he did was done with a passion. He had many hobbies; some of those were camping, fishing, woodworking, morel mushroom hunting, farming the family farm, repairing and rebuilding old equipment and spending as much time as he could with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was employed as a mechanic for Centro Inc. in North Liberty for more than 22 years and was looking forward to retirement. He didn't have an enemy in the world — his caring personality made him an easy person to love to all who knew and met him. He is survived by his wife, Deb; four children, Jill (Joe) Dobler of Cedar Rapids, Laura (Jason) Begle of Delhi, Elizabeth (Ryne) Nielsen of Cedar Rapids and Nick Volesky of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, Olivia, Makayla, Sophie, Chloe and Grace; his mother, Blanche Volesky of Cedar Rapids; three brothers, Vernon of Norway, Ray (Paula) of Guthrie Center and Ronnie (Mary) of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a sister, Jane (Duane) Walter of Swisher; and his mother-in-law, Dalene McKinnon of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Volesky; and his father-in-law, Vance McKinnon Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2020