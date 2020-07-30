CLARENCE "WORDY" WORDEHOFF Cedar Rapids Clarence "Wordy" Wordehoff, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care after a brief illness. Per family wishes, no services will be held at this time. Clarence began his career in sales and marketing at Collins Radio. He lived in Minnesota and New Hampshire before returning to Cedar Rapids. Clarence married Linda Betzer in 1968 in Cedar Rapids. They were married 50 years. Survivors include a son, Gregory of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Kim of Denver, Colo.; his five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and eight brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by a sister. Wordy loved golfing. If there was a golf course, he would find it. He will be missed by his family and friends. A special thank-you to Mercy Hospice for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com
