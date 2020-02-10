Home

CLARICE "TOOTIE" GOULD Cedar Rapids Clarice "Tootie" Gould, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Tootie was born July 28, 1923, in Waterville, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Clara (Brennan) Molitor. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1941. Tootie married Gregory Gould in 1949; the couple later divorced. She worked at several laundry facilities and Iowa Manufacturing until she entered retirement in 1993. Tootie enjoyed baking and tending to her flowers. She loved taking car rides to view nature. Tootie loved her family most of all. Her grandkids were her world. She is survived by her sons, Denny Gould and Ted (Elisa) Gould, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Lesli Homrighausen, Matt (Nicky) Gould, Laura Borek (fiancé, Keith Chesmore) and Nick (Alyce) Gould; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sonja Molitor of Waukon, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Broxey, Jean Wild, Donald Molitor and Francis Molitor; and special friend, Bob Weitenhagen Sr. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Tootie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
