CLARICE LILJA Vinton Clarice Lilja, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Private services will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Services will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday on our website Facebook page. Go to www.vsrfh.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "F." Clarice Marie Karr was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Palo, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Vera Hepker Karr. She grew up and attended school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Roosevelt High School. On Aug. 7, 1949, she married Ralph Lilja at the Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Clarice worked for two years as a secretary at the Souvenir Pencil Co. in Cedar Rapids. She and Ralph moved to Vinton where she was a 69-year member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as president of the Circle and the Women's Association. She also was a member of the Eastern Star in Cedar Rapids. Clarice is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kotouc, Pea Ridge, Ark.; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and extended family, Mary and Jeff Vieth, Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph, in 2007; son, David; and brothers, Bruce and Keith Karr. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Clarice and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020