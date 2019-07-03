Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Claude and Joann Kelsey Obituary
CLAUDE AND JOANN KELSEY Palo Graveside services for Claude and Joann Kelsey will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at Spring Grove Cemetery in Covington. They were greatly loved and missed by Belinda and Bill Yuska, Bonnie and Rodney Jones, Barb and Dan Teed, and Becky and Mark Chamberlain; grandchildren, Danielle and Russ O'Rourke, Brandon and Jodie Yuska, and Kelsey and Michael Rumery; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Hayden, Nolan Yuska and Lincoln Rumery. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019
