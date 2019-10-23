|
|
CLAUDE ROLAND PIERCE Cedar Rapids Claude Roland Pierce, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully, after receiving his wife's blessing, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Inpatient Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Brody Tubaugh. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Claude was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Lawler, Iowa, the youngest child of Merle and Frances (Marvets) Pierce. He attended school in Lawler and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957. Claude was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Lou Shanahan. After retirement, he enjoyed living in Arizona. Claude enjoyed country music, watching old western shows and hunting. He was known for being a jokester. His greatest joy was his family. Claude will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Claude is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Pierce; eight daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Smith, Cynthia Shanahan, Claudia (Dave) Spoden, Connie (Jim) Curtis, Cheryl (Rick) Schemmel, Carolyn Pierce, Chris (Brian) Moody and Carmen (Javier) Pierce; 17 grandchildren, Stacey, Tracey (Tony), Nick (Lacie), Emily, Ashley (Dustin), Jacob, Hannah, Lillian, Matthew (Megan), Samantha, Amanda (Dalton), Derek (Shauna), Tyler (Jennifer), Whitney (Kevin), Josie (Matt), Stephanie and Bubba; 32 great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey, Todd, Trenton, Sydney, Sadie, Sage, Kahl, Deklyn, Tony Jr., Abby, Airabelle, Chloe, Leah, Hazel, Bella, Hudson, Denver, Amelia, Kimberly, Peyton, Ripley, Jaidyn, Rayleigh, Skyler, Kinnick, Austin, Lanie, Trey, Cooper, Audrey and Leah; great-great-granddaughter, Savannah; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Claude Jr.; grandson, Joshua; great-granddaughter, Carley; and siblings, Hazel Usher, Loretta Weiters, Rena Kalvig, Eunice Bowers, Cletus Pierce and Calvin Pierce. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Claude's memory. Please share a memory of Claude at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019