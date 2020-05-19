|
CLAUDE "BUSTER" F. POST Martelle Claude "Buster" F. Post, 88, of Siren, Wis., formerly of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Buster was born May 29, 1931, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, the son of Garrett and Nettie (Williams) Post. On Dec. 16, 1950, he was united in marriage to Barbara Edwards. Buster was employed at Penford Products until retiring. Buster loved the outdoors, fishing, music, family, his kids and all of his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved spending the winters in Yuma, Ariz., playing music in the desert with his son, Randy, and many many friends and special friend, Miriam. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Claudette (Butch) Walker of Marion, Iowa, and Roxanna (Loren) Conley of Mount Vernon, Iowa; two sons, Ricky (Pam) Post of Martelle, Iowa, and Randy (Michelle) Post of Dubuque, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Miriam Knipple of Yuma, Ariz. Buster was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Leon VanTassel; wife, Barbara; son, Leon Post; infant daughter, Rose Marie Post; sister, Ramona Curtis; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Buster's memory may be directed to Above and Beyond Hospice. Please share a memory of Buster at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020