Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude "Buster" Post

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude "Buster" Post Obituary
CLAUDE "BUSTER" F. POST Martelle Claude "Buster" F. Post, 88, of Siren, Wis., formerly of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Buster was born May 29, 1931, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, the son of Garrett and Nettie (Williams) Post. On Dec. 16, 1950, he was united in marriage to Barbara Edwards. Buster was employed at Penford Products until retiring. Buster loved the outdoors, fishing, music, family, his kids and all of his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved spending the winters in Yuma, Ariz., playing music in the desert with his son, Randy, and many many friends and special friend, Miriam. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Claudette (Butch) Walker of Marion, Iowa, and Roxanna (Loren) Conley of Mount Vernon, Iowa; two sons, Ricky (Pam) Post of Martelle, Iowa, and Randy (Michelle) Post of Dubuque, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Miriam Knipple of Yuma, Ariz. Buster was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Leon VanTassel; wife, Barbara; son, Leon Post; infant daughter, Rose Marie Post; sister, Ramona Curtis; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Buster's memory may be directed to Above and Beyond Hospice. Please share a memory of Buster at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -